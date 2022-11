Not Available

Jeff Hannon (Wilk) from the forever away world of Cincinnatti, Ohio has stumbled upon what he believes to be a 25 year old murder in a small Texas town. His ceaseless nightmares compel him to drive to the middle of nowhere town of Bueford, Texas to enlist the local authorities (Asner, Keenan) to help solve the murder mystery and forever put an end to the voices that haunt him. Hannon's own fate soon becomes entwined with the dusty town's long forgotten history.