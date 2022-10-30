Not Available

Sleeping Forest - Newcomer Special

    TBS

    A man is found dead in a office of Takayanagi Ballet Company. The suspect is a female dancer at the ballet company. The Takayanagi Ballet Company insists that the incident is a self defense case, but after an investigation there's doubts in that claim. Then, the director of the Takayanagi Ballet Company is poisoned to death. Are the cases related?

    		Hiroshi AbeKaga Kyoichiro
    		Satomi IshiharaMio Asaoka
    		Shuntarô MiyaoTakehiko Konno
    		Reina Triendlwaitress
    		Keiko HoriuchiTaeko Nakano
    		Akira EmotoDaisuke Ota

