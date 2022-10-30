Sleeping Forest - Newcomer Special

A man is found dead in a office of Takayanagi Ballet Company. The suspect is a female dancer at the ballet company. The Takayanagi Ballet Company insists that the incident is a self defense case, but after an investigation there's doubts in that claim. Then, the director of the Takayanagi Ballet Company is poisoned to death. Are the cases related?
|Hiroshi Abe
|Kaga Kyoichiro
|Satomi Ishihara
|Mio Asaoka
|Shuntarô Miyao
|Takehiko Konno
|Reina Triendl
|waitress
|Keiko Horiuchi
|Taeko Nakano
|Akira Emoto
|Daisuke Ota
