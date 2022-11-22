Sleeping with the Fishes

Not Available

A woman's journey of self-discovery and the dynamics of her zany family. Alexis Fish (Gina Rodriguez) is left broke and broken-hearted after the death of her cheating husband, working as a phone sex operator and a walking meatball hero. As she returns to her hometown of Brooklyn for a distant aunt's funeral, she fears to admit to her family and overbearing mother (Priscilla Lopez) that her life is a mess. With help from her quirky sister Kayla (Ana Ortiz) and a new love interest (Steven Strait), Alexis realizes she must let go of her past to define her own future.