2004

Sleepover

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 8th, 2004

Studio

Not Available

As their first year of high school looms ahead, best friends Julie, Hannah, Yancy and Farrah have one last summer sleepover. Little do they know they're about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Desperate to shed their nerdy status, they take part in a night-long scavenger hunt that pits them against their popular archrivals. Everything under the sun goes on -- from taking Yancy's father's car to sneaking into nightclubs!

Cast

Mika BooremHannah
Jane LynchGabby Corky
Sara PaxtonStacie
Brie LarsonLiz Daniels
Steve CarellOfficer Sherman
Jeff GarlinJay Corky

