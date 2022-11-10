Sleepwalking

When her boyfriend is arrested for marijuana possession, Joleen Reedy and her 11-year-old daughter, Tara, take refuge with Joleen's aimless brother, James. Joleen soon runs off with a truck driver, and James is unable to meet his responsibilities. After Child Protective Services takes possession of Tara, James abducts her from a foster home, and the two travel from California to Utah, where his abusive father lives.
|AnnaSophia Robb
|Tara
|Charlize Theron
|Joleen
|Woody Harrelson
|Randall
|Dennis Hopper
|Mr. Reedy
|Nick Stahl
|James
