Not Available

Sleepy Eyes of Death 11: In the Spider's Lair

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

The titular "tarantula" is a murderous woman who, along with the brother who is in love with her, kill without warrant because they are wealthy & above the law. Kyoshiro the homeless masterless wandering samurai has nothing to lose, & no scruples anyway, so can reproach even the powerful with ease. He is thus, for all that he has broad streaks of villainy all his own, a champion of the people by default.

Cast

Mako Midori
Yûsuke Kawazu
Maka Sarijo
Mako Sanjô
Fumio Watanabe
Minori Terada

View Full Cast >

Images