Sleepy Eyes of Death 2: Sword of Adventure

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

Wandering samurai Nemuri Kyoshiro (Raizô Ichikawa) finds a bulls-eye on his back after befriending the shogunate's tightfisted financial adviser, Asahina, who's earned the wrath of the shogun's self-indulgent daughter for cutting off her allowance. The enraged princess promptly hatches a scheme to have Asahina bumped off -- along with his protector, Kyoshiro. Shiho Fujimura also stars in this installment of the enormously popular film series.

Cast

Kôichi Aihara
San'emon Arashi
Jun Fujikawa
Shiho Fujimura
Yuko Hamada
Ryûtarô Gomi

