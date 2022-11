Not Available

Slender Man is an upcoming American horror film directed by Sylvain White and written by David Birke, based on the myth created by Eric Knudsen.[1] The film stars Jaz Sinclair, Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Annalise Basso, and Alex Fitzalan. Slender Man is the first movie based on a creepypasta. It will be released on May 18, 2018, by Screen Gems.