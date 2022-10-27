Slick, Nancy, and the Telethon

Not Available

The Telethon is the story of how the Indiana Pacers avoided financial ruin by holding a “Save The Pacers” telethon in the summer of 1977. Needing season ticket sales and investment, Pacers ownership let it be known they were strongly considering selling or moving the franchise. Led by former Pacer player and then head coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard, and his wife, Assistant General Manager Nancy Leonard, the telethon was a two week, concept to completion, local television event. From local business leaders to kids collecting money door to door, the telethon prompted a basketball-crazed community to pony up and keep their franchise from leaving town.