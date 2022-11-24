Sliders of Ghost Town: Origins

Not Available

In 1973 the Halloween industry would be changed forever When Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA, hosted their very first Halloween Haunt event. Many years later, employees of the park known as "Street Monsters" developed a new scare tactic that involved sliding great distances across concrete asphalt in order to surprise and scare the guests of the event. In this film you will hear the stories of the Street Monsters who invented or who refined this skill into what it is today and also see what it takes to be a Street Monster at this event.