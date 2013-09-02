Slightly Single in L.A.

2013

Dale Squire is a hip, quirky, independent single gal living in the glossy city of Los Angeles. After several failed attempts in quasi-relationships, Dale concludes that finding a meaningful relationship in L.A. is impossible. But being anti-social is tough for any young girl in Hollywood. With Jill's frantic wedding right around the corner, Dale finds herself reflecting on the significance of marriage, and the mutual respect needed for a successful relationship. When Zach, a successful heartthrob rock star and old friend of Dale's finds his way back into her life, Dale slowly starts to think that maybe finding love in L.A. is possible - the only problem is that her realization might have come too late, leaving Dale in a silent love triangle, with no way out. Written by Will, Christie