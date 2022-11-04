Not Available

Farmer slim joins a group of workers who are building power lines. Foreman Red teaches him all he needs and soon they become friends. When they are fired because they protected their boss in a case when another worker died by falling from a mast because he was drunk, they go to Chicago, where they spend their money and visit Red's girl friend, Cally. Cally, who Red doesn't want to marry because he doesn't want to make her a widow if he has an accident - also falls in love with Slim. On another construction site, Slim is stabbed by a personal foe of Red, when he accused him of sabotaging a ladder Red was going to use to 100 feet. Cally, a nurse, comes to the hospital near the construction site and gets Slim back on his feet. Cally proposes marriage if Slim stops working, but he refuses and joins Red on a dangerous job, keeping the power during a blizzard on the northern Eastcoast. Working next to 88,000 volt power line means taking a deadly risk, as Cally, Red and Slim know....