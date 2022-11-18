Slim Slam Slum

Not Available

The film is about Slim, Slam and Slum from the Danish cartoon series, three young boys at twenty-something who lives in an apartment in Nordvest in Denmark. They are the kind of guys which is using a lot time sitting on the toilet, playing Playstation and smoking pot. But suddenly they all quit their bad salary jobs, and start on fresh with something new. They get a big weird idea on gaining money, power and respect. First of all they start a popular web site that their conman partner Dahlgård which after a little time betrays them and sell the site. Then the three boys start Boomin Crew, a music group of hip hop. They all suddenly get in love with the three honeys, Dit, Dat and Dut, and their new goals are to try snap up with them.