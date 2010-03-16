2010

Slime City Massacre

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 16th, 2010

Studio

Not Available

A dirty bomb has decimated New York City s financial district and reduced midtown to a post-apocalyptic nightmare. The neighborhood known as Slime City has been evacuated, except for the homeless, and in the ruins of a soup kitchen four squatters discover a supply of food that transforms them into hideous slime creatures, driven to murder! Meanwhile, a greedy developer who has set his sights on Slime City hires a team of mercenaries to wipe out the creatures.

Cast

Kealan Patrick BurkeCory
Debbie RochonAlice
Lee PerkinsMason
Robert C. SabinZachary
Brooke LewisNicole
Mary BogleHoney

