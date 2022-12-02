Not Available

Deep in the rural "northeast Queendom" of Vermont lies the Hot Damn Trailer Park in the mythical town of Beaver Pond. Slingbacks and Syrup tells the true tale of a young man who moved to Vermont to study neurobiology and instead discovered The House of LeMay, a family of outrageous drag queens who changed his life. This exciting new documentary, explores the citizens of Beaver Pond, the creative team that rose above their roots to develop this unusual stage troupe, and the positive impacts that they have made upon their community through laughter and leadership. The House of LeMay is a comedic drag performance team that has been creating laughter in Vermont for over 10 years. The House of LeMay developed from its origins at a private birthday party to become a well known performance group.