This Swing Symphony cartoon from Walter Lantz features the sweet trombone playing (for Jackson)of Jack Teagarden and baritone Lee Sweetland as the speaking and singing voice of Jackson, the trombone-playing merchant-marine sailor who is shipwrecked in the icy wastes of the far north. His trombone playing knocks the native seals and penguins out of their sox, and his jive and jazz keeps everyone steppin', truckin' and warm, and he is crowned the Sliphorn King of Polaroo.