Slipknot: Call of the Wyld

In coveralls and masks they number 0 through 8 coz Slipknot are not like others. Frighteningly talented they are also just frightening. And you'd better believe it. These down tuned metal monsters have become modern anti-heroes in a gone to hell society. Band members DJ Sid Wilson, drummer Joey Jordison, bassist Paul Gray, percussionist Chris Fehn, guitarist James Root, sampler Craig Jones, beats Shawn Crahan, guitarist Mick Thompson, and vocalist Corey Taylor each bring a depth of talent and a bucketful of scorn to heap on unbelievers heads. All from Mid Western Iowa they are a nightmare come true for dumb asses in authority everywhere. Their off the wall stage act is the wildest on the planet and their music is a pile driving force riven with anger and bile. In this no holds barred program we take a long look at the band and a lost generation, the Slipknot generation. Contains much never seen before footage.