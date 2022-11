Not Available

Setlist: 01 – People = Shit 02 – (sic) 03 – Get This 04 – Unsainted 05 – Disasterpiece 06 – Before I Forget 07 – The Heretic Anthem 08 – Psychosocial 09 – The Devil in I 10 – Prosthetics 11 – Vermilion 12 – Custer 13 – Sulfur 14 – All Out Life 15 – Duality 16 – Spit It Out 17 – Surfacing