Slippery Slope

  • Comedy
  • Romance

A cash strapped feminist filmmaker secretly takes a job directing a porn film in order to get her thesis film, "Feminism For Dummies" out of the lab. Soon, her own slumbering sexuality is awakened in surprising ways. This arouses the suspicion of her politically correct husband, Hugh, and leads to a madcap finale of mistaken identity that threatens to upend Gillian's best laid plans.

Cast

Kelly HutchinsonGillian Black
Wes RamseyMartin Breedlove
Jim True-FrostHugh Winston
Laila RobinsMichaela Stark
Danielle FerlandKevin

