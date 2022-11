Not Available

From Badr International comes the long-awaited series, Animated Stories of Islam, relating some of the great stories that took place before, during and after the Prophet Muhammad. Salman the Persian, the third and final part of the 3-part series, tells the story of the life of Prophet Salman. Included in this film are his wise tales of justice, his ability to control jinn and speak to animals, as well as his rise to Kingship.