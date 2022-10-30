Not Available

Surfer Dane Reynolds takes a sharp look into the timeless style of Craig Anderson. A modern approach with hints to the past, Slow Dance follows Craig in and out of the water as he travels the world meeting up with heroes and friends in Australia, Chile, India, West Africa and Tahiti to name a few. Dane attempts to unravel Craig's perspective on his role as a professional surfer and Craig provides vague glimpses into his psyche. However, what does become clear is that Craig's approach to surfing and his outlook on life is truly unique.