What dirty secrets simmer beneath the surface of a small southern town? Find out with the steamy sexual buildup of Slow Heat in a Texas Town, the latest from legendary director Joe Gage. Amid the backdrop of a community college and its neighboring campgrounds, repressed desires and a combustible clash of cultures erupt in the dry days of early summer. Get hot and horny with nearly three hours of unforgettable action featuring 10 hung studs led by Chad Manning. Included is a behind-the-scenes featurette with a look at Joe Gage at work behind the camera, Jackson Wild helping choreograph the wrestling sequence and the cute-as-hell Chad Manning having difficulty with some dialogue. Also included are trailers, a cumshot compilation and a look at TitanMen Tools.