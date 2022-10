Not Available

Marvin Mobley dreams of becoming a great baseball player but no matter how much he practices or how hard he tries, he doesn't improve. His dream finally comes true when he finds a mysterious pair of glasses that turns him into the greatest baseball player his town has ever seen. After the glasses disappear, Marvin doesn't believe he can play but with the support of his team he learns that winning doesn't mean anything if you can't be proud of how you play the game.