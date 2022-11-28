Случай с пацаном

Not Available

The story of a guy named Yura from the Minsk suburbs, who loves sucking locally-flavored soapy beer, staggers in search of work and tearfully sings while playing his guitar: "Chemistry, chemistry, you little wait for me and remember me." Having accidentally appeared on an opposition rally dispersed by police, Yura meets an activist of the "Beaver Youth" movement, which exists due to Western grants, and steals a cell phone from their office. And it falls into history, and more precisely, into the field of state interests of the Belarusian state. First, an American spy, and then A.G. Lukashenko himself, begin calling Yura. As a result, “Beaver” nominates a homeless president who has become the next owner of the ill-fated mobile phone, and Yura returns to his “little one,” drinking unbearable domestic beer and watching stupid TV shows.