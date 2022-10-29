Slug Street Scrappers 2 : Rise of Ryuken

Not Available

Boss Peaches wants her revenge. Why? Because nobody dumps Boss Peaches... not even Bruiser Bom-Bash. Unfortunately for her, Peaches will have to get in line with the rest of them. Ryuken, the loyal fan-boy of Punchy McBritches, will stop at nothing to regain Punchy's honor after her recent loss against Bruiser. But, will his past catch up to him before he gets his chance to take out Bruiser Bom-Bash and claim the title of the "Toughest in Town" for himself? Or will Peaches beat him to the punch and steal his only chance for glory?