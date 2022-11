Not Available

President Vasily Goloborodko is in power for almost half a year. The economic situation in the country had deteriorated: prices are rising and the national currency has depreciated. People's confidence in the President is rapidly falling. To stabilize the situation in the country Goloborodko needs to get financial assistance from the IMF in the amount of 15 billion euros, which can be provided, if reforms and anti-corruption laws will be introduced in Ukraine.