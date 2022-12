Not Available

Meagan, Amber, Riley, and Da'Shawn are friends that are about to graduate high school. Meagan's parents go out of town for the weekend and the girls decide to have a party, for old times sake. They plan on dancing, drinking, and entertaining guys. Everything is going as planned until an uninvited guest shows up to the party. A psychotic serial killer is on the loose and is taking out everyone that he comes across.