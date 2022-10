2014

Maddy is 16 years old. She lives alone with her sick grandmother in a rundown farmhouse off a highway in Nowheresville, Texas. She does her best to take care of her mute, wheelchair-bound grandmother, but life at home is lonely and depressing. So, like everyone else within a 20 mile radius, Maddy spends her free time at the only place with half a pulse- the local roller rink.