Slut Camp 2

Slap on the lotion and get ready for some recreational fun cuz you've been invited back to slut camp! Aleska Diamond, Angel Pink and Samantha Swallows are just a few of the hottest campers you'll ever have the pleasure of 'showing the ropes' to. They're bending over backwards to 'take in' all the 'hard lessons' they're here to learn - from daily pussy drills to full body workouts! Don't let their beauty fool you, these perfect tens are ready to get down on their knees for some serious slut training!
View Full Cast >