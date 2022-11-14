Slut Training 3

Not Available

This is ground zero for sluts in the making, and for sluts at their prime - ready to spread their assholes and teach an eager cock-loving-trainee how to do it best. Enjoy over three hours of ass fucking, double penetration, and group sex madness. Rilynn Rae watches from the couch as Chanel Preston takes a hardcore, rough ass fucking from James Deen. Then Rilynn joins in to suck cock and take her own pussy pounding. Anal pro, Ana Foxx, shows off her tight ass, and even tighter butthole, before offering up her throat to be fucked and her ass to be brutally hammered. Finally, James Deen and Phoenix Marie team up on anal-star-in-the-making, Trisha Parks, to teach her how to take cock in both her pussy and ass, and all at the same time. Slut Training is only for the most devoted fucking cock lovers. These sluts won't back down until every inch of their holes are tight, full, and stuffed!