Johan is a 35 year old soccer fan, unemployed but living by his wits and charm. During the Soccer World Championships in 1990 all Swedes want to follow the games, including Johan who doesn't own a TV set. He gets himself invited to friends or goes to bars to see matches. He is pursued by two hit men, as he owes money for a grand piano he was supposed to sell. Johan seeks the help of down-and-out Kenneth to avoid bodily harm. Kenneth arranges for Johan to smuggle 15 Iraqi from Frankfurt to Sweden. On the same night Sweden plays the fateful game against Costa Rica...