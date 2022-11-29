Smack! The Ultimate Wave Riding Instructional

Not Available

Smack is the Ben Wilson's (author of "The Unknown road") wave kitesurf DVD. Are you into wavesurfing and do you want to improve your kitesurf on a surfboard skills in the waves? Then this is your DVD! International Slingshot Teamrider Ben Wilson needs no more introduction after his first kitesurf DVD. The trendsetter and master of kitesurfing in the wave shows you in this kite tutorial DVD how to improve on your style, get confident unhooking, master riding strapless, advance your surfing moves and gets you to master riding in the surf.