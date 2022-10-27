Small Change

Various experiences of childhood are seen in several sequences that take place in the small town of Thiers, France. Vignettes include a boy's awakening interest in girls, couples double-dating at the movies, brothers giving their friend a haircut, a boy dealing with an abusive home life, a baby and a cat sitting by an open window, a child telling a dirty joke, and a boy who develops a crush on his friend's mother.
|Virginie Thévenet
|Lydie Richet
|Marcel Berbert
|Schuldirektor
|Christine Pellé
|Madame Leclou, Juliens Mutter
|Eva Truffaut
|Patricia
|François Truffaut
|Martines Vater
|Laura Truffaut
|Madeleine Doinel
View Full Cast >