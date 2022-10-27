Not Available

Small Change

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Productions Artistes Associés

Various experiences of childhood are seen in several sequences that take place in the small town of Thiers, France. Vignettes include a boy's awakening interest in girls, couples double-dating at the movies, brothers giving their friend a haircut, a boy dealing with an abusive home life, a baby and a cat sitting by an open window, a child telling a dirty joke, and a boy who develops a crush on his friend's mother.

Cast

Virginie ThévenetLydie Richet
Marcel BerbertSchuldirektor
Christine PelléMadame Leclou, Juliens Mutter
Eva TruffautPatricia
François TruffautMartines Vater
Laura TruffautMadeleine Doinel

