Small Crime

Not Available

Leonidas, a young, ambitious police officer, is assigned to a remote island in the Aegean Sea. He dreams of solving important crimes, but there are few to be found in the sleepy beach community where he is left to such menial chores. Each day at the town café, Leonidas and the other locals watch the beautiful Angeliki, the small islands most famous daughter, as she hosts a popular talk show on national TV. These daily rituals are shattered when the island experiences what appears to be an actual crime-the island drunk, Zacharias, is found dead at the base of a cliff. Eager to do some sleuthing, Leonidas soon finds clues that tie the victim to Angeliki, who returns to the island and joins the investigation.