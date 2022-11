Not Available

Blue collar childhood buddies Frank, Swaino and Packie- deeply bonded over Frank’s daughter Crystal, who they helped raise- meet off-hours one night in Frank’s out-of-the-way repair shop under cloudy circumstances that only Frank seems to have a handle on. Enter Chad, a rich, college jock, whose arrival ignites a long-simmering resentment that sets this dark, twisty drama on its breathless course.