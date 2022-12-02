Not Available

Small Foveal Fields, a continuation of my work with abstract filmic imagery, is primarily concerned with the mystery and elemental poetry of visual perception. Structurally, this film consists of ten separate-but- related episodes in which kinetic atmospheric light emerges from darkness, creates and activates color images and color space, then fades into black. Each of these ten mobile color fields interacts with a static grid system of white dots which provides a geometric reference and counterpoint to the film’s amorphic evolution