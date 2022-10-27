Small Local Trains

Émile Durand, an insecticide manufacturer, is appalled to learn that his son Gérard has fallen in love with Suzy, the daughter of a travelling theatre company. Realising his father will never favour the union, Gérard joins the company on their next tour. In an attempt to heal the rift, Durand’s wife goes after Gérard and ends up performing in their next play…
|Jean Richard
|César Beauminet, directeur de la troupe théâtrale
|Roger Pierre
|Gérard Durand, le fils d'Emile
|Danièle Lebrun
|Suzy Beauminet, la fille de César
|Madeleine Barbulée
|Adélaïde Benoit, la tante de Gérard
|Robert Rollis
|Ernest, un homme de la troupe
|Christian Marin
|Léon, le collaborateur d'Émile
