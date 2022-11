Not Available

A wobbly street vendor (Noel 'Ungga' Ayala), an ignorant probinsyano (Rene Requiestas) and an unemployed loafer (Jimmy Santos) meet in a small-time restaurant run by Mama L (Vangie Labalan). Realizing they all have hungry stomachs, they hang on to each other. After several attempts in looking for a job, they finally sees a solution to their problems, the lottery. - Written by anonymous