2014

Small Time

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 17th, 2014

Studio

Anchor Bay Films

Inspired by a true story, Al Klein (Meloni) and his longtime friend, Ash Martini (Norris) own a used car lot. These two know every trick in the book when it comes to selling cars. Martini is a good time charley, who never settled down. Klein, however, still pines for his ex-wife Barbara (Moynahan) who left him years ago for a more successful man. After their son, Freddy (Bostick,) graduates high school, he decides to forego college in favor of selling cars with his old man. Klein is thrilled when Freddy moves in with him—it's the first time these two have lived under one roof since Freddy was a kid. Barbara, on the other hand, is very far from thrilled. But what’s good for Klein might not be the best thing for Freddy, as Freddy quickly transforms from innocent young man into a seasoned car salesman… leaving Al with a tough decision to make.

Cast

Christopher MeloniAl Klein
Dean NorrisAsh Martini
Bridget MoynahanBarbara
Amaury NolascoBarlow
Xander BerkeleyChick
Devon BostickFreddy Klein

View Full Cast >

Images