Small Timers

Three small-time crooks with dreams of hitting a big score just can't seem to get anything right. When they attempt to steal computer parts they end up with toys, when they try to steal a car they end up with a Junker. But when they pull off the bank heist of the century (not really) instead of a bag of loot they accidentally stumble across a priceless erotic statuette known as Caesar's Phallus! Unfortunately instead of cashing in they find themselves being pursued by a ruthless art collector, his hired hit men and their angry wives!