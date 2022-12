Not Available

An intimate look at the joys and challenges of being queer in a small town. Filmed in Alberta, Nova Scotia, and the Northwest Territories, the film follows LGBTQ2S+ people and allies as they prepare for their local Pride celebrations. Organizing in church basements, classrooms and around kitchen tables, the various collectives take on conservative town councils that won’t fly a rainbow flag, and bend rules to create a safe space for youth to come out.