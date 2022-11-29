Small Town Winsconsin

Not Available

Wayne Stobierski is the most fun-loving, hardest-living party animal in Rhinelander, Wisconsin/ Just ask his favourite wingman, Tyler, who’s seen it all, lived it all, loved it all. Only problem? Tyler is Wayne’s nine-year-old son. When Wayne learns the devastating news that he is losing shared custody and that his beloved wingman will be moving far away, he plans a special weekend for his son to remember him by – a trip to the big city of their dreams: Milwaukee, Wisconsin. When Wayne passes out drunk before he can find a hotel room, his best friend and chaperone, Chuck, decides to take the gang to Wayne’s estranged sister Alicia’s house. Wayne is none too happy to wake up and find himself in the middle of an unscheduled family reunion. But there’s nothing quite like family to help find levity in heartache. Surrounded by love – some of it tough, all of it genuine – Wayne finds himself facing down his demons, all the while showing his son the most spectacular time of his life.