Lika, Austro-Hungarian Empire, the year is 1918, the last year of WWI. In a wasteland rocky area, among ravines there is a small gendarmery police station with several gendarmes headed by sergeant Cokula. The area is controlled by a group of outlaws led by Todor nicknamed "The Terrible". Sergeant Cokula and Todor did not bother each other, until bandits robbed the emperor's inspector.