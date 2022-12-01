Smallville: Absolute Justice

Not Available

A man named Sylvester Pemberton tracks down Chloe and tells her he knows about her team of superheroes and needs their help. However, before he can explain who he is, he is attacked and killed by Icicle. Clark and Chloe's investigation leads Clark to the former headquarters of the Justice Society of America, an underground team of superheros, where he meets up with Nelson (AKA: Dr. Fate), Carter Hall (AKA: Hawkman) and Courtney (AKA: Star Girl). Courtney pleads with Hawkman and Dr. Fate to help her catch the killer that is targeting their group but they are reluctant to resume their duties as superheroes. Clark, John Jones, Green Arrow and Chloe team up to help the JSA stop Icicle before he murders another member of the group. Meanwhile, Lois receives a package from a mysterious agency called Checkmate, run by the shadowy Amanda Waller.