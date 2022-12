Not Available

Smart City is a 2006 Malayalam action film written and directed by B Unnikrishnan. The film stars Suresh Gopi, Murali, Gopika, Jayasurya, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Manoj K Jayan, Siddique, Jayasurya and Sanjay Mitra in the lead roles. This is the debut movie of B Unnikrishnan as a director.The film was an average grosser.