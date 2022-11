Not Available

If popping a pill could make you smarter and increase your memory would you take it? In this cinematic POV documentary Nik Badminton travels to Silicon Valley and immerses himself in the real world of bio-hacking and smart drugs as depicted by Hollywood films like Lucy and Limitless. As Nik tries drugs and treatments recommended by people in the business of self-optimization, he begins to question the bio-hacking movement and asks: are we losing sight of what makes us human?