Smashing a Jersey Mosquito

A man and his wife are seated at a table in their happy New Jersey home. A huge mosquito appears and buzzes about their heads. The man seizes a broom handle, making a smash at the singing insect. He misses it, hitting his wife a stinging blow that knocks her to the floor. Then they combine their efforts to kill the terrible insect. As they miss the mosquito each time they make a blow, the weapons used hit something else in the room. Pictures, mirrors and other household effects of this kind are quickly demolished. The man then stands upon the table and endeavors to catch it. His wife strikes at it, but hits her husband instead, knocking his feet from under him, smashing the table through which he falls. The woman finally wounds the mosquito, and as it falls to the floor, the man jumps on it, when a terrific explosion takes place, great clouds of malarial gas escaping and wrecking the room. This is a side splitter and will keep any audience in roars of laughter.