The 666 is a bootleg video, recorded at Pumpkinland in March 1995. It is a video of The Smashing Pumpkins in the studio, rehearsing tracks for their album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. It was recorded by MTV for their Rockumentary about The Smashing Pumpkins. "The video is a lot like Let It Be, only there's no Yoko and The Pumpkins aren't breaking up." -Jesse Miller