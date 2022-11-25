Smashing Pumpkins: Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour 2018 at KeyArena

Not Available

GRAMMY® Award-winning, acclaimed alternative rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins announced the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, their first tour in nearly 20 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha. The monumental Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band’s formation, will highlight music from the group’s inception through 2000 and will exclusively feature material from their groundbreaking debut, Gish, through Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina. Longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder will also take part, as the band moves to a three guitar lineup to better emulate the signature tones and textures of their albums. “This show and staging will be unlike any we've ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we've ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang,” added Corgan.