Not Available

This program features the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra and the Slovenian Philharmonic Orchestra performing Bedrich Smetana's 1874 symphonic poem, a melodic depiction of the course of the Moldau River. In addition to "The Moldau," the orchestras, conducted by Libor Pesek, also perform "The Story of the Bartered Bride," "Why Shouldn't We Be Happy," "Dance of the Comedians," "The History of Peer Gynt" and more.